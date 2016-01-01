Dr. Clelia Moline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clelia Moline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clelia Moline, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center4170 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9600
Montefiore Medical Center1695 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clelia Moline, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moline works at
Dr. Moline has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moline speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.