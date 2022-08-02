Dr. Clayton Whitney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Whitney, MD
Dr. Clayton Whitney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-health Park Plaza1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I had other doctors who all they wanted to do was pump medicine in my eyes. Dr. Whitney attack the cause of the problem.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1780655340
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitney accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitney has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
