Dr. Clayton Whitney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Whitney works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.