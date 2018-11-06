Overview

Dr. Clayton Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at UofL Physicians - Digestive & Liver Health in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.