Dr. Clayton Rangitsch, DDS
Dr. Clayton Rangitsch, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Aspen Dental3070 William St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (844) 227-0091
Aspen Dental2702 W Deyoung St, Marion, IL 62959 Directions (844) 228-2157
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124330246
Dr. Rangitsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rangitsch accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
691 patients have reviewed Dr. Rangitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rangitsch.
