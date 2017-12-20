Overview

Dr. Clayton Perry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Perry works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.