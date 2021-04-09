Overview

Dr. Clayton Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.