Dr. Clayton Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Clayton Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
Horizon Research Group Inc3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 380-1140Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Imc -gulf Orthopaedics LLC831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 435-2663
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
Imc Gulf Orthopaedics LLC1720 Spring Hill Ave Fl 3, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everytime we come we have no waiting. The staff is very friendly and helpful. I will only see Dr. Lane for my child.
About Dr. Clayton Lane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407078884
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
