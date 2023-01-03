Dr. Clayton Hudnall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudnall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Hudnall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Hudnall, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Hudnall works at
Locations
Northwest7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to schedule and Dr Hudnall clearly explained my condition and next steps.
About Dr. Clayton Hudnall, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University Of Texas, Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudnall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudnall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudnall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudnall works at
Dr. Hudnall has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudnall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudnall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudnall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudnall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudnall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.