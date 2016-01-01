Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. Hodges works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
About Dr. Clayton Hodges, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154680486
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Residency
- Uc Davis Medical Center, Internship
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.