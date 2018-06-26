Overview

Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Hinshaw works at Valley Dermatologic Medical Group, Inc. in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.