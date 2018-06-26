See All Dermatologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD is a Dermatologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Hinshaw works at Valley Dermatologic Medical Group, Inc. in Tarzana, CA with other offices in Westlake Village, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Dermatologic Medical Group Inc.
    18364 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 345-7122
  2. 2
    Dermatology - Dr. Panagotacos
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 106, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-3376
  3. 3
    Simi Dermatologic Medical Center Inc
    2925 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 527-6586

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326043456
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clayton Hinshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinshaw has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

