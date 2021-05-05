Dr. Clayton Hall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Hall, DO
Overview
Dr. Clayton Hall, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Clayton S Hall DO171 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 104, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 333-1477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Hall for many years. It’s never hard to get an appointment. The office is easy to get to and the staff is helpful and courteous! This office is a safe place! He is professional and patient and has a positive attitude! Thank you Dr. Hall and staff!
About Dr. Clayton Hall, DO
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
