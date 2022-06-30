Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
-
1
Physician Pavilion 955955 Bethesda Dr, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 586-6828
- 2 2904 Bell St Ste A, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 586-6828
-
3
Genesis Healthcare System2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4318
-
4
Zanesville Surgery Center LLC2907 Bell St, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 586-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Dr Gibson is so caring. has a calm voice so if someone was scared or stressed he would calm you just by talking to him. Everyone that works for him is so nice and pleasant. No hesitation in recommending him to my family.
About Dr. Clayton Gibson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215952510
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.