Overview

Dr. Clayton Friesen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, CHI Health St. Francis, Henderson Health Care Services and Mary Lanning Healthcare.



Dr. Friesen works at Nebraska Heart Institute in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Hastings, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.