Overview
Dr. Clayton Dejong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Iowa-Roy J Lucille a Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dejong works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel M O'toole MD Inc300 REDONDO AVE, Long Beach, CA 90814 Directions (562) 433-7496Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dejong?
Dr Clayton DeJong is an excellent physician. No matter what my problem is he listens and advises me. He has been my primary physician for 30 years. He has handle many illness for my entire family. Excellent Care. The staff are friendly and very helpful. A+ Rating from me. Kinda Bateman
About Dr. Clayton Dejong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467466409
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Medical Center, UCLA School Of Medicine
- St. Mary Medical Center, UCLA School Of Medicine
- University Of Iowa-Roy J Lucille a Carver College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Dejong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejong works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.
