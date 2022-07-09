Overview

Dr. Clayton Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Dean works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.