Dr. Clayton Dean, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (41)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Clayton Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Dean works at Dr. Nora Carroll Meenaghan , MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Spine Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 539-3434
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Medstar Health At Belair Medical Campus
    12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 877-8088
  3. 3
    Mercy Medical Center
    7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 539-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 09, 2022
    Went to see him for a second option , glad I did I don’t need surgery, everything was clearly explained.
    Karen Davis — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Clayton Dean, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144431180
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dean accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dean has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

