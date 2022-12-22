Overview

Dr. Clayton Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Davis Family Medicine in Sylacauga, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.