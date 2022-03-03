Dr. Clayton Curtice, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Curtice, DMD
Overview
Dr. Clayton Curtice, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenwood, IN.
Locations
Greenwood Family Dentistry1090 S State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 973-7850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the technician and Dr Curtice. everyone was very professional and courteous. I was amazed at the services I was provided. Didn't have them with my old dentist.
About Dr. Clayton Curtice, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1205452133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtice has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtice accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Curtice using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Curtice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtice.
