Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.
Advanced Dental Health Center2405 Crestmoor Rd # A, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 553-6817Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone at the office is top notch. Easy appointments. Great reminders. Dr and staff explain everything clearly. And most important great care.
About Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699789818
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
