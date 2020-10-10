Overview

Dr. Clayton Coon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Coon works at Gastoenterology Clinic Apmc in West Monroe, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.