Dr. Clayton Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Chong, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Hi John a Burns Sch Of Med, Honolulu Hi and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Queen's Cancer Center Pob11380 Lusitana St Ste 608, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 686-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cared for my husband with lymphoma in 2000. First rate care, kind man, knew us as people. ????
About Dr. Clayton Chong, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1841267770
Education & Certifications
- U Tx-M D Anderson Cancer C, Medical Oncology Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Hi John a Burns Sch Of Med, Honolulu Hi
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.