Dr. Clayton Brandes, MD
Dr. Clayton Brandes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Proliance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-5344Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Overlake Medical Clinics Pelvic Health Clinic1135 116th Ave NE Ste 510, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My most recent visit went very smoothly. Xrays and then Dr Brandes came in and showed us the X-rays and discussed my progress that is going great.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandes has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.