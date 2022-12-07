See All Ophthalmologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their residency with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston

Dr. Blehm works at Gainesville Eye Associates, Gainesville, GA in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Cornelia, GA, Blairsville, GA and Franklin, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Eye Associates
    2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-4444
  2. 2
    Habersham Eye Clinic
    120 Vision Dr, Cornelia, GA 30531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 776-2020
  3. 3
    Mountain Eye Care
    25 Highway 515, Blairsville, GA 30512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 745-3900
  4. 4
    Western Carolina Retinal Associates
    166 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 349-1539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Angel Medical Center
  • Union General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Diabetic Cataracts
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Diabetic Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Diabetic Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Retinal Hemorrhage
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy
Retinoschisis
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blehm?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Blehm is very informative and very caring about your eye care. Has been my doctor for around 10 years now. He is always so friendly and comes in with a great smile, he is a very courteous doctor.
    Sarah Jackson — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blehm to family and friends

    Dr. Blehm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blehm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD.

    About Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235127713
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Baylor University
    • Southwestern Adventist University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blehm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blehm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blehm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

