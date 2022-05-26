Dr. Clayton Barhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Barhorst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Barhorst, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Barhorst works at
Locations
-
1
Legacy Pain Associates9920 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 953-2280
-
2
Legacy Pain Associates13406 Medical Complex Dr Ste 180, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (832) 953-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barhorst?
Dr. Clayton BARHORST is incredible. I have seen dr. Clayton BARHORST about two years. Not only has he tacked great care of my health, but also he has big HEART ! He also is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It is rear to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for patient. .
About Dr. Clayton Barhorst, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- 1073873386
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia - Pain Management
- University of Alabama At Birmingham - Anesthesia
- Baptist Health Systems
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barhorst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barhorst accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barhorst works at
Dr. Barhorst has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barhorst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barhorst speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barhorst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barhorst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barhorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barhorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.