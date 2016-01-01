Dr. Clayton Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Alonso, MD
Dr. Clayton Alonso, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers14535 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6260
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Radiation Oncology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- University Of Virginia Medical Center, Radiation Oncology
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- University of Virginia
