Dr. Clay Lyddane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyddane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Lyddane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clay Lyddane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Lyddane works at
Locations
Via Christi Clinic3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 491-5115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
All went well and he explained everything.
About Dr. Clay Lyddane, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1760641476
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Lyddane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyddane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyddane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyddane works at
Dr. Lyddane has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyddane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyddane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyddane.
