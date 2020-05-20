Dr. Clay Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Clay Fisher, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fisher is thorough and explains things in a way that is understandable. He lays out the options and allows you to decide the course of treatment best for you individually.
About Dr. Clay Fisher, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346336682
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fisher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
