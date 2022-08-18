Dr. Clay Elswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Elswick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clay Elswick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Elswick works at
Locations
Heart and Vascular Specialists of North Texas3141 E Broad St Ste 335, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 337-8790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brain & Spine Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 407, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (682) 267-9714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good evening! My mother had a visit with Dr. Elswick last year, 2021. Mother is elderly and was referred to Dr. Elswick from Dr. Heitkamp’s office due to Dr. Heitkamp had retired & I also apologize for the delay in this review. Thank you Dr. Elswick for a thorough and pleasant comprehensive appointment for mother. We were so grateful for your compassion and ability to educate us on mother’s options in addressing her years of back conditions and pain. Vickie and staff were proficient and also attentive of mother’s needs. Dr. Elswick your knowledge, patience, and also the time you spent reviewing mother’s imaging at this appointment left us no room for doubt as to who we would turn to for a more aggressive approach of surgery if and when needed. Thanks a million for raising the bar and offering exceptional spine and medical care.
About Dr. Clay Elswick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1710205265
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine - Little Rock
- University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elswick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elswick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elswick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elswick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elswick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elswick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.