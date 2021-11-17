Dr. Clay Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Chappell, MD
Overview
Dr. Clay Chappell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2470 Daniels Bridge Rd Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Chappell to be a great doctor. He has taken very good care of me, he listens well and spends a lot of time if I have questions. He has been my doctor 2 years, since my pacemaker placement.
About Dr. Clay Chappell, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285781138
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
