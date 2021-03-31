Dr. Clay Bundrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Bundrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Clay Bundrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Bundrick works at
Locations
Shreveport Eye Clinic A Medical Corp.471 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 795-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bundrick is very professional, friendly and thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Clay Bundrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lsuhsc Shreveport Ophthalmology
- Lsumc-Shreveport Internal Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- LSU Engineering- Baton Rouge
- Ophthalmology
