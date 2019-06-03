Dr. Clay Algeo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Algeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Algeo, DDS
Overview
Dr. Clay Algeo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sapulpa, OK.
Dr. Algeo works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Sapulpa1011 E TAFT AVE, Sapulpa, OK 74066 Directions (918) 328-5474Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Algeo?
Dr. Algeo is very thorough in the examination. Great chair side manner. Wonderful staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Clay Algeo, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1184077000
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Algeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Algeo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Algeo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Algeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Algeo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Algeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Algeo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Algeo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Algeo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.