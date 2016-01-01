Dr. Claus Spies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claus Spies, MD
Dr. Claus Spies, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Space Coast Nephrology Associates Pllc111 E HIBISCUS BLVD, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 768-3655
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm1223 Gateway Dr Ste 2G, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
Florida Kidney Physicians LLC14 Suntree Pl Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 768-3655
Melbourne Kidney Center Inc1400 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-0461
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Spies has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spies speaks German.
