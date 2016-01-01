Overview

Dr. Claus Spies, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Spies works at Brevard Plastic Surgery & Skin in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.