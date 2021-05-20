Dr. Claus Roehrborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roehrborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claus Roehrborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claus Roehrborn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE.
Dr. Roehrborn works at
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-2941
Victory Medical Center Fort Worth Lp600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
West Campus Building 32001 Inwood Rd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8765
Ut Southwestern Medical Center6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-5555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First visit for very large prostate (BPH) from out of town. Got to clinic 1 hour earlier than appt and was seen right away. Dr. Roehrborn conducted 3 tests that were never performed by any other medical centers in my area, and he was able to determine best procedure for my condition. Provided documentation on procedure and did some further research on what to expect. Plenty of info on YouTube.
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1174584593
- JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Roehrborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roehrborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roehrborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roehrborn works at
Dr. Roehrborn has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roehrborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehrborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehrborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehrborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehrborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.