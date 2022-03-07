Overview

Dr. Claus Fimmel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philipps University Of Marburg and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Fimmel works at NorthShore Medical Group Anesth in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.