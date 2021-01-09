Dr. Claudiu Gherlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gherlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudiu Gherlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudiu Gherlan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Gherlan works at
Locations
Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Sauk Clinic8202 Excelsior Dr, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 831-1766
Ghc Hatchery Hill Pharmacy3051 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711 Directions (608) 661-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Gherlan for many years, and he is the best. He listens very carefully, is very supportive, and knowledgeable. He also acts as a partner in my health care, and isn't put off by questions, concerns, and occasional outbursts of frustrations. I feel I can be real with him.
About Dr. Claudiu Gherlan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gherlan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gherlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

