Dr. Claudio Palma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudio Palma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Soma Orthopedics Medical Group Inc1580 Valencia St Ste 703, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 642-0707Monday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Dr Palma reviewed my history and was able to pin point the source of my chronic pain. He gave me hope for a resolution.
About Dr. Claudio Palma, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pain Medicine
