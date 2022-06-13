Overview

Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cartagena (Colombia) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Osorio works at Orlando Epilepsy Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.