Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD

Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cartagena (Colombia) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Osorio works at Orlando Epilepsy Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Epilepsy Monitoring Unit
    226 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-8530
    Monday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Orlando Epilepsy Center
    2881 Delaney Ave Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-8510
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2022
    El Dr Osorio ha sido un excelente médico en atención, preguntas, respuestas, muy dedicado en caso como el de mi hija Especial con una Hidrocefalia obstructiva, y realmente el Dr osorio ha sabido manejar el tema de las crisis convulsiva, un proceso largo pero con dedicacion y conocimiento del Dr todo es posible PD Las enfermeras y el personal de la oficina de kissimmee excelente son un Amor 100 puntos para todos ellos
    Johana — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750676706
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital - Baltimore, Md
    Residency
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Virginia
    Medical Education
    • University of Cartagena (Colombia)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudio Osorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osorio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osorio works at Orlando Epilepsy Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Osorio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osorio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osorio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

