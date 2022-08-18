Dr. Claudio Martincic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martincic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio Martincic, MD
Dr. Claudio Martincic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Martincic works at
New York Health5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 689-7800
Suffolk Nephrology Consultants PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 14A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7800
Huntington Artificial Kidney Center-medford1725 N Ocean Ave, Medford, NY 11763 Directions (631) 289-8000
The Way of Acupuncture PC5225 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 406-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always on time Friendly
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1710998182
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Martincic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martincic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martincic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martincic has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martincic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martincic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martincic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martincic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martincic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.