Dr. Claudio Deperalta, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudio Deperalta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Family Medical Center of149 E SIMPSON ST, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 823-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did well explaining my surgery. He’s funny and nice. He’s a good doctor.
About Dr. Claudio Deperalta, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1225117575
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
Dr. Deperalta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deperalta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deperalta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deperalta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deperalta.
