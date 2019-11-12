Dr. Claudio De Prisco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Prisco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio De Prisco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudio De Prisco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Claudio De Prisco M.d.p.a.8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 400, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (786) 293-8353
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
He was very honest and patience he took time to explain diabetes to me and the medicines I would highly recommend him to everyone.he is a great doctor that really cares about his patients and there well being.thanks Dr.Deprisco
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1346233939
- LSU HSC
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Jose Maria Vargas, Escuela De Medicina Jose Maria Vargas
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. De Prisco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Prisco has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Prisco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. De Prisco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Prisco.
