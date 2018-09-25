Overview

Dr. Claudio Bondulich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Bondulich works at Emory at Decatur Primary Care in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.