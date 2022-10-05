Overview

Dr. Claudio Bet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Bet works at Claudio Bet MD Inc in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.