Dr. Claudine Sylvester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudine Sylvester, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Sylvester works at
Locations
Women First Health Center520 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6821
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love her!
About Dr. Claudine Sylvester, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033263744
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sylvester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sylvester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylvester speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvester.
