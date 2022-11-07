Overview

Dr. Claudine De Dan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mullica Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. De Dan works at MDVIP - Mullica Hill, New Jersey in Mullica Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.