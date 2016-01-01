Dr. Claudine Carter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudine Carter, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-3068
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- Psychiatry
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Carter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
