Overview

Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Sheahan works at Children's Hospital Emergency in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.