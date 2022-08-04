Dr. Claudie I Delgado, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudie I Delgado, DMD
Dr. Claudie I Delgado, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bonita Springs, FL.
Bonita Estero Dental Group24940 S Tamiami Trl Ste 202, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 388-7058
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent patient rapture.. Very skillful. Runs an efficient great practice
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Delgado using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.
