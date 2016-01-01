See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Claudia Wang, MD

Pediatrics
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Claudia Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Claudia Wang, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
NPI Number
  • 1295746915
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
