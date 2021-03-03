See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.

Dr. Vogel works at Comprehensiv Intvtnl Pn Mngmnt in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Claudia K Vogel MD Ltd
    10561 Jeffreys St Ste 211, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 990-4530

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Mar 03, 2021
    I'm not good at computers and thought I marked that I believed everything was great and nothing should be improved when I did the opposite. Sorry for that. Here's the deal... she is the MOST caring doctor I have ever known. Her intuition astounds me. Her staff is great and, while extremely professional, lots of fun. I am so grateful she has been my doctor for approximately ten years now. By demonstrating to me why I should change my habits, how they were affecting my health, she literally changed my life.
    Daniel Foster — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vogel works at Comprehensiv Intvtnl Pn Mngmnt in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Vogel’s profile.

    Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

