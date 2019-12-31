Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians80 W Hillcrest Blvd Ste 208, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (630) 339-5300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians10763 Winterset Dr, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (630) 339-5300MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My favorite doctor who really listens to you and is willing to work with anything you have problems with and gives you plenty of options for treatment and care and is very professional
About Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Damas Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
