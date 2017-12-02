Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dijk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of California|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Van Dijk works at
Locations
Western Nephrology8410 Decatur St Ste 100, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 963-0063
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Dijk did and exceptional job of reviewing my history and explaining why specific information was important. It was clear that she had reviewed my chart prior to meeting with me.. I really appreciate that. She was kind, patient and clear in helping me understand my test results and what was important for me to focus on now. She also explained the next steps she would be taking and why.
About Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dijk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dijk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dijk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dijk works at
Dr. Van Dijk has seen patients for Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Dijk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dijk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dijk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dijk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dijk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.