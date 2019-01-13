Dr. Claudia Useda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Useda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Useda, MD
Dr. Claudia Useda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Jag-one Physical Therapy- White Plains7-11 S Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 723-4900
Claudia A Useda MD124 E 84th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 769-1750
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Useda is very warm, friendly and knowledgable. She made me feel completely at ease during the examination and seemed to have a special understanding for the concerns of post menopausal women such as myself. She took her time and answered all my questions. My only complaint would be that the wait time was a little longer than I would have liked, but her staff was attentive and accomodating.
Dr. Useda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Useda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Useda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Useda has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Useda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Useda speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Useda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Useda.
