Dr. Claudia Useda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Claudia Useda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Useda works at Jag-one Physical Therapy- White Plains in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jag-one Physical Therapy- White Plains
    7-11 S Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 723-4900
    Claudia A Useda MD
    124 E 84th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 769-1750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2019
    Dr. Useda is very warm, friendly and knowledgable. She made me feel completely at ease during the examination and seemed to have a special understanding for the concerns of post menopausal women such as myself. She took her time and answered all my questions. My only complaint would be that the wait time was a little longer than I would have liked, but her staff was attentive and accomodating.
    Sharon in Ardsley, NY — Jan 13, 2019
    About Dr. Claudia Useda, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1356495550
    Education & Certifications

    St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp
    St Luke's Hosp
    New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Useda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Useda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Useda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Useda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Useda has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Useda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Useda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Useda.

