Overview

Dr. Claudia Useda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Useda works at Jag-one Physical Therapy- White Plains in White Plains, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.